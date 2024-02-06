Vivo Capital LLC Cuts Stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Vivo Capital LLC lowered its position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.12% of BioAtla worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioAtla by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after acquiring an additional 819,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 225.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioAtla by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 173,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in BioAtla by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,500,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 232,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 263,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,695. The company has a market cap of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. Analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,439,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,065.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 50,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,439,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,065.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Steinman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 74,000 shares of company stock worth $157,320. Company insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

