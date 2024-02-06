Vivo Capital LLC Makes New $4.71 Million Investment in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 777,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned 1.43% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. 135,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,226. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $806.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

