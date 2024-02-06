Vivo Capital LLC Acquires 69,780 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the period. Arcellx accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 1.04% of Arcellx worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ ACLX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.44. 220,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,069. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

