Vivo Capital LLC Invests $8.52 Million in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000. Apogee Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of Vivo Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

APGE traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $35.38. 34,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APGE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

