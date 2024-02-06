Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Holdings Increased by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,851 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals comprises 5.2% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 626,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

