Solano Wealth Management Inc. Buys 66,266 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,266 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 51,478 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $331.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

