350,000 Shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Acquired by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,000. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.3% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.64% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 644,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,433,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after buying an additional 972,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 688,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.