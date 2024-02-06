Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $231.04 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 3.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.26% of Airbnb worth $231,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $143.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.40. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

