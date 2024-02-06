Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 433,388 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,388 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 5.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.80% of Trane Technologies worth $367,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $269.66. 351,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day moving average is $218.73. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

