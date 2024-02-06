Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 431326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after acquiring an additional 76,516 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

