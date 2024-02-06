Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 257 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,387 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.54. 596,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,289. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.08. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

