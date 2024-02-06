Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Position Reduced by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,107,000 after buying an additional 478,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.91. 92,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,704. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,136.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $65,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,325.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.