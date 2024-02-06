Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. 647,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,727. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.55.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

