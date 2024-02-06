Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $325.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.21.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.97. Caterpillar has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $334.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 104,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

