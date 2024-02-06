Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.75 ($2.49).

Shares of LON:VMUK traded up GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 152.85 ($1.92). 975,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,396. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.83. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.60 ($2.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.39.

In other news, insider Sara Weller purchased 5,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($9,276.67). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($58,700.16). Insiders sold 203,522 shares of company stock worth $32,076,800 in the last ninety days. 19.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

