Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTWGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

LON:MTW remained flat at GBX 590 ($7.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,828. The company has a market cap of £306.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 610 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 586.27. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 660 ($8.27).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

