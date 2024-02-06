Platform Technology Partners Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $426.96. 15,343,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,502,180. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $430.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.79.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

