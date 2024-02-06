Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $9,805,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 373,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 904,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

