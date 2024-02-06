Plancorp LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $83.67. 1,837,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,094. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

