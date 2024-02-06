Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.2% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $41,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

