9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,886,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $234.26. 126,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.80. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.04 and a 1-year high of $235.81.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

