AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.64. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $249.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.