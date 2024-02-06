Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 21,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,236,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 13,332,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,495,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $262.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

