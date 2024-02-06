9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,529 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.30. 487,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,715. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

