STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Up 6.5%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.47. 100,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 751,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 616,276 shares of company stock worth $19,275,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

