nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.170-3.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.27 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

NVT traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 2,198,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

