Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,754,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 9,976,802 shares.The stock last traded at $80.31 and had previously closed at $80.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $246,285,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

