Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,754,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 9,976,802 shares.The stock last traded at $80.31 and had previously closed at $80.14.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
