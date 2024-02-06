New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE NJR traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. 396,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,758. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NJR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New Jersey Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,034,000 after buying an additional 306,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.