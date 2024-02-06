Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. 298,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,299. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

