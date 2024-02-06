9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.64. 1,073,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average is $132.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

