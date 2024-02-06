Element Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SDY stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $123.14. The company had a trading volume of 157,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,757. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.