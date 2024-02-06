Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

PGR traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.06. The company had a trading volume of 430,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $182.64. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

