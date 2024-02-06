9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IJJ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.93. 49,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $115.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

