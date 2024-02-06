9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $17.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $417.94. 1,322,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.60.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

