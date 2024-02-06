9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $228.63. 503,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average of $231.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

