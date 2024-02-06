The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $157.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

