Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.90. 1,321,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,112. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

