Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Pure Cycle worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 76.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 249,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCYO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,960. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 35.45%.

About Pure Cycle

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.