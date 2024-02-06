Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,032. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

