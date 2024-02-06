Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NMI worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NMI by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 134,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NMI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 62,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,355 shares of company stock worth $9,387,503. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

