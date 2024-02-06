Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,423.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 514,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,935. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.