9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

BDJ stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 267,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,468. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

