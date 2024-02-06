Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 325,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,246. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

