Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $117.04. 4,128,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $118.70. The company has a market capitalization of $525.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

