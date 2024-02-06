State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. 496,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,716. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

