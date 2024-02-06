Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.20. 191,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,937. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $391.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.48.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

