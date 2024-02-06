Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.96. The stock had a trading volume of 292,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $514.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.