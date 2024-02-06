Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.59. 657,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,564. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.