Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $23.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $827.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $771.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

