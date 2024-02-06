Contrasting W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for W. P. Carey and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 2 6 2 0 2.00 Whitestone REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus target price of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.98%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

This table compares W. P. Carey and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 8.98 $599.14 million $3.64 16.68 Whitestone REIT $145.85 million 4.37 $35.27 million $0.75 17.13

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 44.67% 8.43% 4.15% Whitestone REIT 26.03% 8.80% 3.38%

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. W. P. Carey pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Whitestone REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

